Lanzamiento de Artemis I de la NASA: a qué hora es, dónde seguir y cómo ver online la misión a la Luna

Artemis I, NASA's Space Launch System heavy-lift rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft, sits at Launch Pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The launch of the unmanned test flight on a moon-orbit mission is scheduled for 8:33 a.m., Monday, with NASA forecasting an 80% chance of launch. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)